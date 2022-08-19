iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) Shares Down 2.2%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN – Get Rating) fell 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.82. 1,178,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,442,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.
