iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) Shares Down 2.2%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN – Get Rating) fell 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.82. 1,178,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,442,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

Featured Articles

