iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stake Lowered by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,344,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,354,000 after purchasing an additional 111,137 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,021,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 951,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after purchasing an additional 833,501 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,518,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,687.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,051,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,457,000 after buying an additional 1,978,368 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

