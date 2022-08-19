iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX) Shares Down 2.4%

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $403.15 and last traded at $408.87. Approximately 876,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,420,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.99.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $380.42 and a 200 day moving average of $420.07.
