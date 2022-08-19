iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by MTC Wealth Management LLC

MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 6.7% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $257.67. 45,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

