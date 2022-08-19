iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,156,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556,524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,154,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $424.94. 263,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,987,084. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.