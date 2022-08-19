iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 10.80% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,830,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 97,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,675. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

