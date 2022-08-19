iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,616 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.46. 45,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,852. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

