Iyo Bank Ltd. Acquires 7,500 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Iyo Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 2.4% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.02. The company had a trading volume of 74,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $178.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.59.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. UBS Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

