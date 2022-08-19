Iyo Bank Ltd. Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Iyo Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 1.2% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.28.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $14.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.33. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

