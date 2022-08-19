Iyo Bank Ltd. Purchases 605 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Iyo Bank Ltd. boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,103,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,103,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $11,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,471,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,434,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,593 shares of company stock worth $55,523,339. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $119.78. 947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,039. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

