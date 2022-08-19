Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $210.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.78.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $203.47 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

