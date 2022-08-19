Jeffrey T. Hinson Sells 500 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %

LYV opened at $96.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -192.94 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.14 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

