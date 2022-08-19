Jenele C. Grassle Sells 2,000 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $469,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Winmark Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WINA stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.98. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.80. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $183.93 and a twelve month high of $277.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.59.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 50.91%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Winmark by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Winmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.