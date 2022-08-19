Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 731.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,862,299 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $613,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $104.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.79.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

