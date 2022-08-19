Jennison Associates LLC Has $242.64 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,657,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,575 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.12% of AstraZeneca worth $242,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1,595.7% during the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 14.2% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 25.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.18. 155,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,564,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.