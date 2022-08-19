Jennison Associates LLC Has $3.73 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,625 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Alphabet worth $3,725,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.43. The stock had a trading volume of 550,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,235,660. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.10 and its 200 day moving average is $137.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

