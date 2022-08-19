Jennison Associates LLC Sells 16,281 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,353,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,281 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Targa Resources worth $253,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 47.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Targa Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Targa Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 2.46. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

