Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,766,899 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 357,195 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.22% of Adobe worth $2,627,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $12.23 on Friday, hitting $426.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $395.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.28. The company has a market capitalization of $199.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.