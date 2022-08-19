John David Finley Acquires 100,000 Shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Stock

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) CFO John David Finley bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,474. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Palisade Bio Price Performance

Shares of PALI stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.64. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALI. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palisade Bio by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palisade Bio by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group cut Palisade Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.