JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) is JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s 6th Largest Position

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,248,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,325,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF makes up about 1.2% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $10,221,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 222,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75,258 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS BBEU traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,355 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30.

