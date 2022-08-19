JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,756,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.91% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $2,875,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBIN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 694.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 552.6% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 214,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 181,306 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. 4,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.