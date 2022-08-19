JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €70.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on G24. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Scout24 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of G24 opened at €56.84 ($58.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a twelve month high of €73.08 ($74.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.75.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

