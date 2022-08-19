JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) a C$15.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$15.00 price target on Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance
Ivanhoe Electric has a one year low of C$10.00 and a one year high of C$15.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.
About Ivanhoe Electric
