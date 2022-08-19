JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) a C$15.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$15.00 price target on Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Ivanhoe Electric has a one year low of C$10.00 and a one year high of C$15.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

