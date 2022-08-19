JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 165” Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 157.55 ($1.90).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.2 %

LON:VOD opened at GBX 121.56 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £33.95 billion and a PE ratio of 2,026.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

Insider Activity

About Vodafone Group Public

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.