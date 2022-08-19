JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 165” Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 157.55 ($1.90).
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.2 %
LON:VOD opened at GBX 121.56 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £33.95 billion and a PE ratio of 2,026.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.
Insider Activity
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Stories
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.