Kalmar (KALM) 1-Day Volume Hits $32,022.00

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Kalmar has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.91 million and $32,022.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003286 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00800904 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Kalmar
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,644,823 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
Buying and Selling Kalmar
