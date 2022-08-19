Karpus Management Inc. Raises Position in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 872,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,479 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiga Acquisition were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after acquiring an additional 115,223 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,841,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tiga Acquisition by 668.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 66,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tiga Acquisition by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

Tiga Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TINV opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

Tiga Acquisition Profile

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.