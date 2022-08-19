Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup to $280.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.50.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KRTX stock opened at $261.01 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $3,759,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,915.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,392,635 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

