Keep3rV1 Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.26 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for $123.21 or 0.00576638 BTC on major exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $24.64 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,367.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003668 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00127077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00074625 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.