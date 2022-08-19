Kevin Benmoussa Sells 30,000 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Benmoussa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vita Coco alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Kevin Benmoussa sold 1,894 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $30,304.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $725,725.00.

Vita Coco Trading Down 1.6 %

Vita Coco stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.