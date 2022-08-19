Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Announces Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $179.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.50. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $462,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

