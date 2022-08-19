Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Keysight Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %
KEYS stock opened at $179.36 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day moving average is $150.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.
