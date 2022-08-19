Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $179.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.50. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $233,400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 56.6% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $191,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 101.1% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 449,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.