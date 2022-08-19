Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.25 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.61.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$17.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$16.38 and a 12-month high of C$24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09.

Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

(Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.