Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 1,372 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $116.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average of $121.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.