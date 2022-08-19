Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 405 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,333,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $133.02 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average of $128.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.