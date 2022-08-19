Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys New Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $18.36 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69.

