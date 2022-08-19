Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys Shares of 7,635 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 15.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 138,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 160,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemours Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.