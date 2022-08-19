Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,843,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $177.79 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $152.74 and a 12-month high of $201.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.87.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

