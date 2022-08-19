Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,332,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,085,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

DUK opened at $112.58 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.71.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

