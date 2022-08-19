Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

