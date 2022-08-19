Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 609 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $5,608,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $698,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOX opened at $101.86 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $151.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.44.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

