Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,718,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,786,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 427.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 159,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 129,136 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after acquiring an additional 93,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $75.93 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.