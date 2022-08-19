Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 134,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 33.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

