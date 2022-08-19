Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Raised to $12.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KOD. Citigroup downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.22.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $11.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $592.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.74). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 303,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,361,435.09. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,967,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,067,506.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

