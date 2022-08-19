Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.36 billion-$17.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.50 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS.

NYSE:KSS traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,050,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kohl’s by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Kohl’s by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

