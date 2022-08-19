Komodo Trading 18.4% Lower This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001207 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $34.32 million and $1.30 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00299933 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00117608 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00077828 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,218,275 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

