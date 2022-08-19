Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues Earnings Results

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Krispy Kreme updated its FY22 guidance to $0.29-$0.32 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

DNUT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.33.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.