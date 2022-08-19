KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $929.73 million and $3.99 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $9.45 or 0.00044745 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

