Kurt R. Salvatori Sells 14,324 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 14,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $962,716.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,714.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEIX traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $72.26. 532,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CEIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Featured Stories

