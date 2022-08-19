Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $503.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.13 and a 200-day moving average of $495.33. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

